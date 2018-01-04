HSO Hosts 23rd Young Artist Competition

The Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra (HSO) is accepting applications for its 23rd annual Young Artist Competition, which will take place on Sunday, February 25, at 2 p.m., at Freeburg Pianos in Hendersonville. The competition, sponsored by Laborde Eye Group, is open to orchestral instrument, piano or voice students in grades 9–12 who live in Buncombe, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey counties, or who are members in good standing in the Hendersonville Symphony Youth Orchestra. Recommendation by a music teacher is also required.

Cash prizes of $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place will be awarded and the fi rst-place winner will perform as a soloist with the HSO at its March 24 Inspiration! concert.

“The competition provides students with the opportunity to prepare for, and present, an important solo audition in front of professional musicians,” says HSO executive director Pat Tukey. “The level at which these students perform is truly inspiring, as evidenced by the audience response each year.”

Instrumentalists must prepare a movement from a standard concerto for the competition. Vocalists must prepare an aria from an opera, oratorio or a song from a song cycle. Works for two soloists may also be entered in each category. All music must be memorized for the audition.

First-place winners from previous HSO Young Artist Competitions are not eligible to apply. Competition rules and an online application can be found at hendersonvillesymphony.org/youngartist. The application fee is $30, and all applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Friday, January 19. For more information, visit hendersonvillesymphony.org or call the HSO office at 828.697.5884.