Isis: House of Hamill, Reggie Harris

Singer/songwriter Reggie Harris returns to Isis Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m. He calls his music “James Taylor meets Ritchie Havens meets John Legend with a Sam Cooke rock/gospel/jazz edge,” and adds, “I grew up listening to everything from spirituals and gospel to Bach, Pete Seeger, the Beatles and Motown.”

He expects a “sophisticated, fun and savvy audience” in Asheville and says they, in turn, can anticipate a great show. “I will tell some interesting stories and share songs and a show that I’ve spent years crafting just for them.” Tickets/$15.

On Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m., it’s Oliver the Crow, a recently formed band with lots of combined folk music experience and appearances on many professional albums. Kaitlyn Raitz (cello) and Ben Plotnick (fiddle) both contribute on vocals. Tickets/$12.

House of Hamill takes the stage on Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m. “Brian (Buchanan) and I are both fiddle players who play Celtic music,” says Rose Baldino, “although our musical style is a little all over the place since we both have so many musical influences.” She began her traditional Irish band, Burning Bridget Cleary, at 16 years old and Buchanan’s background for the last 16 years has been with his Celtic Rock/Roots band, Enter the Haggis.

Baldino looks forward to their first appearance at Isis. “All of the people I have met in Asheville have been super down-to-earth and welcoming and they tend to have a great sense of humor so I expect it’s going to be a laidback, high-energy show.” Tickets/$15.

Tom Paxton, Jon Vezner and Don Henry bring Grammy-award winning songwriting and musical commentary on society on Saturday, August 5, at 7 p.m. Tickets/$25 advance/$30 day of show.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com where a complete schedule of events may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.