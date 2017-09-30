Isis Music Hall Celebrates Five Years of Music

By Abigail Amato

Isis Music Hall and Kitchen 743 will be celebrating their fifth anniversary throughout the month of October with an array of shows. The celebration will include many performers who have helped shape Isis as a West Asheville music destination over the past five years.

Scott and Lillianna Woody, along with their daughter, Josephine, and sons, Harris and Martin, own and operate Isis Music Hall. The name is reflective of the Art Deco building’s history as a single-screen cinema built in the 1930s. As a premier music venue today, Isis Music Hall boasts two stages, multiple bars and an outdoor patio.

One of the most notable performances will be The Claire Lynch Band on Wednesday, October 18 at 8:30 p.m. The band was the first act to perform on the Isis stage at the grand opening in 2012. The Grammy-nominated Lynch is a three-time International Bluegrass Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year. The band’s sounds include folk, Americana and swing as well as bluegrass.

“Scott used to promote shows in Atlanta before he moved to the Asheville area,” Lynch says, “and so we have long been associated through music. What he won’t tell you is that he’s a terrific banjo player!”

Lynch eagerly anticipates her return to the Isis stage. “When Isis came on the scene, there was finally a place to showcase this music with sophistication,” she says. “It’s a treat for the musicians and the audiences alike.”

Other Isis favorites performing this month include Russ Wilson and His Famous Orchestra on Sunday, October 8; two nights of Holly Bowling Friday and Saturday, October 13–14; and Grammy Award-winning bluegrass artist, Sam Bush on Friday, October 27.

Isis Lounge will also be featuring shows by Vance Gilbert, Wednesday, October 4; Joe Crookston, Thursday, October 12; David Jacobs-Strain, Wednesday, October 18; Johnsmith, Thursday, October 19; and Joe Jencks, Sunday, October 22.

Throughout the month, food and beverage specials and door prizes will be part of the celebration.

“The audiences at Isis have musical ‘mountain savvy,’” Lynch says, “because the area is rich in folk music heritage.”

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.