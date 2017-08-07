Isis Music Hall: Music, Poetry, Stories

Among the August shows at Isis Restaurant and Music Hall will be An Evening with Tom Paxton, Jon Vezner and Don Henry on Saturday, August 5. Folk musician Paxton has been called the “voice of his generation,” his songs of social protest having garnered accolades from fellow folk artists Pete Seeger and Judy Collins. Paxton will be joined onstage by Henry and Vezner, Grammy- Award-winning songwriters. Tickets/$25 advance/$30 day of show.

The Ronstadt Brothers take to the stage on Friday, August 11. Michael G. and Petie Ronstadt are nephews of Linda Ronstadt. Their music celebrates traditional Southwestern and Mexican songs as well as roots music. Tickets/$15 advance/$20 day of show.

On Sunday, August 13, the Liberty Circus Benefit arrives from its tour to benefit organizations working with immigrants and refugees. The “rogue band of outlaw songwriters and poets” is made up of Malcolm Holcombe, Alan Kaufman, Al Maginnes and RB Morris.

“This all got started in February,” says poet and professor Maginnes, “when Trump announced his travel ban. Malcolm, Alan and I had been talking about doing a reading/concert at some point and Malcolm suggested that we include RB Morris and make it a benefit for those working with refugees.”

So far the group has concerts planned all over the South and will travel to New York City on August 20. At each stop, they plan to invite local writers and musicians to join them onstage. “Personally, as a poet,” Maginnes says, “I like the idea of bringing poetry to an audience that isn’t necessarily there for poetry. For me, this is bringing poetry back where it started, in taverns, around the campfires, the places people gathered.” Adds Holcombe, “Refugees and immigrants have our blood—America’s blood, the blood and soul of freedom.” Tickets/$20 advance/$25 day of show.

An Evening with Michael Reno Harrell brings stories and songs celebrating the Southern Applachian Mountains to the stage on Saturday, August 26. Harrell is an award-winning songwriter, storyteller and published author. Tickets/$15 advance/$18 day of show.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com