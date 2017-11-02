Isis Music Hall Showcases Asheville Favorites

By Abigail Amato

On Saturday, November 4, at 9 p.m., Isis Music Hall welcomes the award-winning Bumper Jacksons, “a female-fronted American roots group, vocally driven and flanked by a pedal steel and a New Orleans-style brass section,” says Jess Eliot Myhre who, with Chris Ousley, founded the band in 2012. Their newest album, I’ve Never Met a Stranger, was released to the public in May. The Bumper Jacksons are also no strangers to the Asheville music scene.

“We’ve played in Asheville and the surrounding market before,” Ousley says, “(including a mainstage slot at LEAF), and this will be our second time playing in the main hall at Isis. They treat us real well, the food is awesome and the sound is great. On a personal note, I also appreciate that Asheville is one of the rare cities where our ‘listenable dance music’ can reach the hearts and minds of those who love to sit back and soak in the nuances as well as those who need to cleanse themselves of the work week’s drudgery through some healthy booty-shakin’.” Tickets/$15 advance/$18 day of show.

On Saturday, November 18, local favorite Dangermuffin brings its unique roots music sound to the stage. “Asheville’s music scene is world-class—and worldly,” says Dan Lotti, who sings and plays guitar for the band. “Its roots are deeply set in the folk mountain traditions as well, and inspiration is around every corner. We have written more songs since moving to the area than ever before.” Tickets/$12 advance/$15 day of show.

Additional shows include The War and Treaty on Thursday, November 9, and Radney Foster on Friday, November 17, both at 8:30 p.m. A complete schedule of events may be found on the website.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.