Isis Music Hall: Sounds of May

By Gina Malone

Music lovers—whether their tastes tend toward Americana or western swing or anything in between—will find an array of ear-pleasing spring shows at Isis Music Hall.

Folk singer/songwriter Cliff Eberhardt and Special Guest Louise Mosrie share the stage on Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m. Eberhardt is known for his first album, The Long Road (1990), which featured a title cut duet with the late Richie Havens. A Nashville native who sings of the South, Mosrie has won several festival competitions. Tickets are $20.

On Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m., Brad Cole brings his blend of folk, soul and roots to Isis Lounge. Cole was one of 12 finalists at the New Song Songwriting and Performance Competition at New York City’s Lincoln Center in November. Tickets are $12.

American Roots trio Haas Kowert Tice will play the Main Music Hall on Saturday, May 13, at 8:30 p.m. Fiddler Brittany Haas, bassist Paul Kowert and guitarist Jordan Tice make up the trio. “We have a new album, our second, coming out this year,” Cowert says. “It’s comprised of music that has gestated for a long time since we made our first album and represents our development as a band. We’ll be presenting that music, and some even newer, at our show. If we’re really lucky we’ll have hard copies in tow.” Tickets are $15.

Celtic musicians Dave Curley, Joanna Hyde and Tadhg Ó’Meachair offer a tapestry of traditional Irish and American songs and instrumentals on Sunday, May 14, at 5:30 p.m. “The band’s music is really a mix of folk styles from both the US and Ireland,” says Curley, “as well as having a contemporary twist. We’ll have some nice folk songs and ballads, both traditional and original, as well as some lively, up-tempo dance music.” Tickets are $15.

The Canadian band Sultans of String lights up the stage on Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. with Celtic reels, flamenco, Gypsy-jazz, Arabic, Cuban and South Asian rhythms. “We played in Asheville a few years ago,” says Chris McKhool, “and were struck by the warmth of the audiences and the cool music scene.” Subcontinental Drift, their latest CD, just earned a 2017 JUNO (Canada’s GRAMMY) nomination and a Canadian Folk Music Award. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

On Friday, May 19, at 8:30 p.m., it’s An Evening with John McCutcheon. “I fell in love with Asheville 45 years ago,” McCutcheon says, “as a scrubbed-face banjo/fiddle wannabe.” His new album, Trolling for Dreams, is getting the best reviews, he says, of his career. “Guess it took 38 albums to get it right.” He also has a new book out, Flowers for Sarajevo, based on one of his songs. Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 the day of the show.

Asleep at the Wheel, winners of nine GRAMMY Awards, returns to Isis Music Hall on Sunday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. “I’ve been in Austin, TX since 1973,” says Ray Benson, “and I feel that Asheville is like what Austin used to be back in the ’70s and ’80s. Seems to be a vibrant music and arts community going on.” The newest member of the group is bassist Josh Hoag. “We are working on some new material for a new record featuring our other ‘new’ members—Katie Shore, Dennis Ludiker and Connor Forsyth, hoping to release in early 2018.” Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show.

Isis Music Hall is located in West Asheville at 743 Haywood Road. For ticket information, visit isisasheville.com.