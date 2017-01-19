Jeeves and Bertie Return to NC Stage

Last year, Jeeves Intervenes proved a smash hit for North Carolina Stage Company (NC Stage), breaking every box office and attendance record in its 15-year existence. This year, the wonderful works of P.G. Wodehouse will once again enchant downtown Asheville January 25 through February 19, when NC Stage will present the next play in Margaret Raether’s Wodehouse adaptations, Jeeves In Bloom.

When the lovable Bertie and faithful valet Jeeves return, the pair pays a visit to the English countryside, where Bertie’s amphibian-loving school chum, Gussie, hatches a plan to win the heart of the fanciful Madeline Basset. Bertie’s plan for a peaceful getaway is dashed when Aunt Dahlia attempts to commit burglary, Gussie’s attempt to woo Madeline backfires, and the disgruntled French chef seeks revenge on Bertie. In the midst of such mayhem, there is only one man who can set everything straight: Jeeves! With its classic witty banter and British drawing-room humor, this story is bound to capture the Asheville audience.

Performance times are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and select Saturdays at 2 p.m. Returning as the stars of the show are Charlie Flynn-McIver, Michael MacCauley and Scott Treadway.

“I am really looking forward to seeing what Scott and Michael will dream up this time,” says director Angie Flynn-McIver. “Getting to work with actors on characters they already know is a rare treat for a director.”

If Jeeves inspires any young actors, they will be able to learn more beginning mid month, when NC Stage will launch three new classes. “Methods and Techniques” for 8th–12th grade students will delve into a variety of acting methods that will expand the actor’s toolbox. “Page to Stage” helps 4th–7th graders study scripts and analyze short scenes in ways that will transform the text from mere lines into an exciting performance. Finally, “Storytelling and Improvisation,” designed just for 1st–3rd grade students, will explore the building blocks of drama through games, group work and basic theatre techniques. All classes will be held at Jubilee Community located on 46 Wall Street in downtown Asheville, just a few blocks away from NC Stage.

North Carolina Stage Company is located at 15 Stage Lane in downtown Asheville. For tickets to Jeeves In Bloom or information about courses, call 828.239.0263 or visit ncstage.org.