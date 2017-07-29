Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat

By Abigail Amato

Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on the Mainstage currently running through Sunday, August 20. This wildly popular musical has had many adaptations since its premiere in 1970, including a 2007 production at FRP.

This new performance, directed by Amy Jones, takes the classic Bible story in a more modern direction. “I had the idea of using the Narrator (played by Jessica Crouch),” Jones says, “as a way to see the story through a modern lens, so she is going to be a powerful, pop/rock star-esque woman who leads us through the show, and her backup singers and dancers can become characters and help move the plot forward as well. She will be the ‘bridge’ between the audience and the characters, both inviting us in and guiding us through. It’s a great way to allow for some re-envisioning of costumes, lights, sets, movement and musical approach.”

The story follows Joseph, the favored son of Israel, who is the envy of his brothers. AfterJoseph dreams that he is destined to rule over his brothers, his jealous siblings sell him as a slave. Joseph’s ability to interpret dreams ultimately saves him from a life of slavery.

An exceptional score written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice gives this Biblical tale an entertaining twist. “I think what resonates with audiences still is that the show has a great message along with its wonderful songs and big-scale production,” says Jones. “It’s the story of a young man of great gifts, punished by those around him for having these talents, who by staying hopeful and true to himself achieves great things. It’s a great show for the whole family and we hope to have everyone smiling and dancing in the aisles.”

The Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. To learn more about Mainstage and Playhouse Downtown performances or to reserve tickets, visit flatrockplayhouse.org, or call 828.693.0731. Ticket prices for the shows vary. Find information on the website also about Flat Rock Playhouse’s #SHERO campaign to further its mission of promoting women’s leadership in the arts and in their communities.