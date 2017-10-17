Lanier Library Hosts Mystery Weekend

The Lanier Library Mystery Festival 2017 will be held Friday and Saturday, October 20–21, at the historic library in Tryon. The “three-part crime spree” includes a writing workshop, a clue-finding whodunit with dinner and cocktails and a free discussion by Edgar Award-winning author David Housewright.

Lanier Library is the oldest civic institution in Tryon and one of only 16 membership libraries remaining in the US. “Of the library members I know,” says board member Vince Verrecchio, “there is not one I would suspect of felony, misdemeanor or suspicious behavior, but I do know that of nine rooms in the latest version of Clue, one is the Library.”

Housewright, author of the Rushmore McKenzie and Holland Taylor series of mysteries, will lead Friday afternoon’s three-hour writing workshop, suitable for all levels, titled The Structure of the Crime Novel.

Friday evening’s Cocktails & Clues will include sleuthing and puzzle solving, a talk and book signing by Housewright and a dinner buffet based on meals from favorite mysteries. Built in 1905, Lanier Library has “the wandering nooks with shadowed stacks and surprising turns into muted corners and crannies,” Verrecchio says, that make it the perfect “crime scene.”

On Saturday, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the public is invited to Housewright’s talk on the history of the American mystery novel. Housewright won the Edgar Award in 1996 for Penance and has also won three Minnesota Book Awards. His 19th novel, What the Dead Leave Behind, was released in June.

“Based on evidence from the first Mystery Festival in 2016,” Verrecchio says, “the ‘crime spree’ at the library is predicted to spread in 2017 and in the years to come.”

The Lanier Library is located at 72 Chestnut Street in Tryon. The workshop is limited to 15 people who reserve space. Cost is $35. Tickets for Cocktails and Clues are $25 per person and are limited to 50. Cost includes cocktails, wine and food. To learn more or to reserve space at either event, visit lanierlib.org or call 828.859.9535.

