Laval Brings Celtic Sound to The Strand

National Scottish Fiddle Champion Jamie Laval will present an evening of Celtic music and stories on Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. at The Strand at 38 Main in Waynesville.

A native of the Pacific Northwest, Laval trained at the Victoria Conservatory of Music and now lives near Asheville. He has appeared on NBC’s Today Show, performed on Dave Matthews’ album, Some Devil, and given a private performance for the Queen of England.

His aim, while playing, he says, is to take audiences on a musical journey. “I will be performing ancient instrumental music from the rural Celtic areas of Brittany, Ireland and the Scottish Highlands.” Like other Celtic music, the music of Brittany “is very toe-tapping, but it has a rather exotic, almost eastern European, flavor.

Laval intersperses his playing with storytelling. “Traditionally, storytelling and music have been inseparable,” he says. “In some areas such as Brittany and the Highlands, singers would even ‘sing a story,’ giving each word a rhythmic bounce which provided the lilting rhythm for community dancing. Since I am an instrumentalist, not a singer, I enjoy telling an ancient story to help set the mood for the music that follows.”

The Strand, as a smaller venue, allows him to share the “moods, rhythms and tonalities” that exist in the centuries-old music. “Celtic music just seems to have a universally likeable quality that makes people smile.”

The Strand at 38 Main is located at 38 Main Street in downtown Waynesville. Tickets are $18 in advance and $22 at the door. Student tickets are available for $10 with a school ID card. To reserve tickets, visit 38main. com or call 828.283.0079.