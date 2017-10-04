Little Shop of Horrors at Flat Rock Playhouse

Flat Rock Playhouse presents Little Shop of Horrors, coming to the Mainstage for the first time on Friday, October 6, and running through November 21. The musical horror comedy, one of the longest-running Off- Broadway hits of all time, tells the story of down-and-out florist Seymour and his bloodthirsty plant, Audrey II, named after his unrequited love, Audrey. The play features musical theater hits including Suddenly Seymour, Skid Row (Downtown) and Somewhere That’s Green.

“The Playhouse chose this show for its incredible entertainment value,” says director Dave Hart. “What’s better than a monstrous, man-eating plant and amazing music in a love story of two needy and sympathetic characters?”

The musical, based on Roger Corman’s 1960 horror film, The Little Shop of Horrors, was written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. The show has been adapted for film, nominated for Drama Desk and Tony awards and has become a staple for regional theaters everywhere. The Flat Rock Playhouse production stars Jeremiah James as Seymour and CJ Barnwell as the voice of Audrey II. The show also features Ryah Nixon, of last year’s Million Dollar Quartet and 9 to 5: The Musical, Preston Dyar, Mark Warwick, Dorian McCorey, Talia Robinson, and Khadijah Rolle.

The Flat Rock Playhouse Clyde and Nina Allen Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock. Performances are Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m.. Tickets are $15–$50 and can be purchased by calling 828.693.0731 or 866.732.8008 (toll free) or online at flatrockplayhouse.org.