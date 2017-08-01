Magnetic 375 Presents Six Knots August 3-19

The Magnetic Theatre presents the world premiere of Six Knots, a play written by Asheville actor Travis Lowe and produced by Andrew Gall, who makes his directing debut with Magnetic. The play runs Thursday, August 3, through Saturday, August 19.

“It’s a real pleasure to discover a strong new playwright in our midst,” says artistic director Steven Samuels, “and to bring a very experienced director (who appeared as an actor in our recent Malverse) into the Magnetic fold.”

Set on a family yacht, the drama features “slavers, wreckers and pirates” and is a “cautionary adventure for the 21st century,” Lowe says. “I wrote this play to explore questions that have vexed me since my youth: Why do we reward those who dominate others by the use of force or fear? Why does anyone valorize anti-intellectualism, homophobia, insensitive apathy or greed? Are the people who personify these traits truly evil, or are they in some way also victims of unbridled capitalism in its purest form? Lastly, is there any good way to fight it? Is there hope?”

Lowe was a writer before taking up acting. This is his first full-length play to be produced. “As both a performer and consumer of theatre, I try to write parts that actors love to play and audiences love to watch,” he says, “and I am very thankful for the opportunity to realize both.”

Previews, with $12 tickets, will be held August 3–4. The play opens Saturday, August 5, and continues Thursdays through Saturdays with performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for regular performances are $16, with $10 student rush tickets (with valid ID) available 15 minutes before curtain.

The Magnetic Theatre is located at 375 Depot Street in Asheville’s River Arts District. For tickets and information, visit themagnetictheatre.org or, for information only, call 828.239.9250.