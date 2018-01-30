Magnetic Theatre Hosts Two Premieres

The Magnetic Theatre presents two premiere shows this month: David Brendan Hopes’ Night Music, an award-winning, coming-of-age drama, and Honor Moor’s Asheville-based comedy, Mountain Area Political Action Committee.

“Though it is almost undetectable now, I wrote Night Music in response to the massacre at Virginia Tech a number of years ago,” Hopes says. “Those who know the event fairly well will hear the echoes. But the second thing it was about—and the thing it is still about—is how we find our role in life according to those who journey with us.”

The play, which will open Magnetic Theater’s 2018 season, won the 2017 North Carolina New Play Project Award, the second time Hopes, who teaches writing at UNC-Asheville, has received the honor. Other plays he has written include Abbott’s Dance, Edward the King and The Loves of Mr. Lincoln—all of which have been produced in New York.

Night Music will be performed Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., February 1–17. Ticket prices range from $12 (for the February 1–2 preview performances) to $16 for all other performances. $10 student rush tickets are available 15 minutes before the curtain with valid ID.

Beginning Thursday, February 22 and continuing through March 10, the Magnetic Theatre will present the world premiere of Honor Moor’s Mountain Area Political Action Committee. The play marks Moor’s debut as a playwright, though she brings decades of experience as an actor, both locally and nationally, to the work. She also serves on the board of directors for the Asheville Community Theatre.

Directed by Michael Lilly, the play tells the story of a group of “survivors” of the 2016 election who make it their aim to help those in their community whose lives have been affected by the new political climate.

Preview performances will be held February 22–23, with tickets at $12. The show opens on Saturday, February 24, and will continue Thursdays through Saturdays through March 10. Tickets for regular shows are $16, with $10 student rush tickets available. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. The

Magnetic Theatre is a not-for-profit production company dedicated to world premieres of plays, most of them written by Asheville playwrights. The 2018 Mainstage season will be dominated by plays written by women.

The Magnetic Theatre is located at 375 Depot Street in Asheville’s River Arts District. For tickets and information, visit themagnetictheatre.org or, for information only, call 828.239.9250.