Magnetic Theatre Presents The SuperHappy Telethon

The writers of The SuperHappy Trivia Challenge and The SuperHappy Radio Hour are partnering with The Magnetic Theatre for an inaugural two-day fundraising event, The SuperHappy Telethon, on Friday, January 19, and Saturday, January 20, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. both nights.

“All of our shows have been based on a skewed version of genres of show types,” says Rodney Smith, the show’s director. “A telethon format seemed right up our alley.”

Audience members looking to be entertained will not be disappointed. “Funny, funny and more funny, with just a little funny thrown in for good measure,” Smith says in describing the show. “If Saturday Night Live threw a telethon, that’s akin to what we are shooting for.”

Besides dishing out the laughs, the show’s organizers will be donating to a worthy cause, with proceeds from the event going to Arms Around ASD, a nonprofit resource center providing services for people on the Autism spectrum and their families, regardless of age, ability or income.

“When we were looking at organizations to be the beneficiary— can’t do a telethon without a beneficiary—” Smith says, “we knew we wanted to find something in the medical services field in response to the dwindling coverage people have these days. We also wanted to choose an organization that does not already have large fundraising events and huge financial backers. Arms not only fit this bill, but autism is something many of us have had some personal connection to.”

The stage performers are some of the best-known names in local theater. Musical numbers, professional stand-up comics, burlesque performers and other acts will also be part of the show.

“We take our funny seriously,” Smith says, “and most of us have been writing, directing and producing theater for years. Expect professional, seasoned performances.”

The Magnetic Theatre is located at 375 Depot Street in Asheville’s River Arts District. Tickets are $10, $15 and $20. For more information, visit themagnetictheatre.org or call 828.239.9250. To learn more about Arms Around ASD, visit armsaroundasd.org.