Hendersonville Community Theatre Hosts Classical Masterwork Performance, Cappuccino

Asheville’s thriving music scene is made possible by the diversity of influences that our local musicians draw from. From bluegrass to blues to punk rock and more, the collective sound of Western North Carolina is nothing short of symphonic. However, it would be amiss to neglect the classical precursor to this diversity when considering the range of our contemporary music. Local musicians like Christopher Tavernier and Matthew Hanna are ensuring that the Asheville community’s taste for these classical sounds does not grow stale.

On Sunday, January 15, at 4 p.m. the pianist and clarinetist will come together for the masterwork performance, Cappuccino, at the newly renamed Hendersonville Community Theatre. The free performance, which is presented by The Music Foundation of Western North Carolina, benefits the nonprofit theater and is part of an effort to unite, promote and build the presence of the musical arts in the area.

Debuting with the Tar River Philharmonic Orchestra at the age of 13, Tavernier made a name for himself as the youngest concert pianist in North Carolina. Tavernier’s talent and dedication have recently brought him to the attention of Perzina Pianos president and CEO Ron Bol, who has named Tavernier the first International Perzina Artist in the European company’s 145-year history.

Clarinetist Hanna studied with Dr. Robert Chesebro at Furman University. After performing with the Carolina Youth Symphony, Foothills Philharmonic and Brevard Philharmonic, Hanna was invited in 2016 to perform with the Heliotrope Chamber Ensemble near London, England in a concert featuring the rarely performed Richard Strauss Sonatine No. 2 for 16 winds. He is currently active in the upstate music scene, performing regularly with local orchestras.

Cappuccino will showcase both musicians’ talents as they perform in some of the greatest solo and duo works ever written for their two instruments. “This fine mixture of clarinet and piano evokes an assortment of the richest musical tastes, flavors and aromas,” says Music Foundation founder Joann Freeburg. “It is a performance you will remember for a lifetime.”

Hendersonville Community Theatre is located at 229 S Washington Street. The performance is free and open to the public.