Montford Park Players: 2017 Summer Season

The Montford Park Players (MPPs) will be returning to the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre to perform five plays between May and September. “The Montford Park Players set out 45 years ago to introduce Asheville and our surrounding community to Shakespeare’s many plays by making our summer performances available to all,” says John Russell, managing director for the MPPs.

The 2017 season will launch with Timon of Athens from May 12 to 27. This will be followed by The Taming of the Shrew from June 2 to July 1. From July 7 to 29, the MPPs will perform Troilus and Cressida. The season will diverge from Shakespeare between August 4 and September 2 with performances of JM Barrie’s Peter Pan, and the season will close with The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged) from September 8 to 23.

Shows are performed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during their running. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Attendance is free. MPPs’ summer youth program, The Montford Moppets, will perform an edited production of Macbeth at 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 11–13, and the Second Annual Midsummer Faire will take place Saturday, June 24.

The amphitheater has no fixed seating, so attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. Beer, wine and concessions will be available for purchase, as well as sweets from The Chocolate Lab. Each performance will be a unique experience. “The beautiful thing about live theatre is that no two performances are the same,” says Devyn Ray, an actress with the MPPs. “You can see something new every night you come.”

Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre is located at 92 Gay Street in Asheville. For more information or to reserve seats, contact the Montford Park Players Box Office at 828. 254.5146 or visit montfordparkplayers.com.