Montford Park Players Audience Favorite Returns

Montford Park Players (MPP) presents The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged) at Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from September 8 through September 23. The play, an uproarious parody of the Bard’s canon, is an audience favorite last performed by MPP in 2014. Its long awaited return brings a new director, Sarah Felmet; a new cast, Jason Phillips, Jason Williams and David Broshar; and a script newly revised by the original authors, Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield.

“Audiences appreciate the wild abandon and the unexpected that come from this show,” says Felmet. “So many people have a view of Shakespeare as stuffy and old. This play takes that view and turns it right back into pure comedy.”

Actors in The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged) play themselves rather than specific characters and speak directly to the audience during much of the play, with some scenes involving audience participation. Improvisation is incorporated, with actors deviating from the script and conversing with each other and the audience.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to have fun and explore the comedic possibilities of even the most serious of Shakespeare’s characters,” says Phillips.

The Complete Works was first produced in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1987 and later at the Criterion Theatre in London, where it ran for nine years. It has become one of the world’s most popular shows, playing frequently in a variety of languages. It has been produced six times previously by MPP.

Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre is at 92 Gay Street in Asheville. All Montford Park Players shows are free to attend. For more information or to reserve seats, visit montfordparkplayers.org, or call 828.254.5146.