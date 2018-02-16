NC Stage Company Presents Jeeves Takes a Bow

Through Sunday, February 18, the North Carolina Stage Company presents Jeeves Takes a Bow, a third adaption by Margaret Raether of the P. G. Wodehouse stories following English gentleman Bertie Wooster and his manservant Jeeves. The production, directed by NC Stage Company co-founder and producing director Angie Flynn-McIver, will feature Michael MacCauley in the role of Jeeves and Scott Treadway as Bertie. The pair get caught up in a boisterous adventure featuring an accidental marriage engagement and a vengeful New York mobster.

Artistic director Charlie Flynn-McIver discovered the Wodehouse adaptations before they were published and contacted Raether directly for permission to produce the plays at NC Stage Company. “After I read the first one, I just knew we had to produce it,” he says. “It was smart, funny and witty. There is word play, farcical situations with mistaken identity and some physical humor.”

Charlie was also inspired to produce the plays because his wife and the play’s director, Angie, is a devoted P. G. Wodehouse fan. “This is the third of the Jeeves plays we’ve produced,” says Angie. “Our audiences love these comedies and they are a tremendous amount of fun to work on. Other plays in our season are more serious, so this balances our other offerings.” The

NC Stage Company is located at 15 Stage Lane in downtown Asheville. Performances are held Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and some Saturdays at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets visit ncstage.org or call the box office at 828.239.0263.