NC Stage Presents Pulitzer-Winning Play

Other Desert Cities, written by Jon Robin Baitz, is one of NC Stage Company’s most requested plays. The production was nominated for several Tony awards, including Best Play, and was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Featuring Callan White, Kelly Hinman, Trinity Smith, Ellen Sandweiss and Scott Keel, and directed by Charlie Flynn-McIver, the play explores complex family dynamics that are tested by time and tragedy. The production will run from Wednesday, March 14, through Sunday, April 8, with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Additional Saturday matinees will be performed on March 31 and April 7.

“I have always been a big fan of the 20 th -century family drama where there is a family secret being hidden and the relationships of the characters strain under the pressure,” says artistic director Flynn-Mclver. “Other Desert Cities gets some of its DNA from such plays as All My Sons by Arthur Miller, A Street Car Named Desire by Tennessee Williams, Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf, by Edward Albee and even Long Day’s Journey Into Night by Eugene O’Neill. But Other Desert Cities is a decidedly modern take on that genre with more humor and more political strife.”

The play takes place in Palm Springs, CA and follows the homecoming of young author Brook Wyeth after a six-year absence. Wyeth makes an announcement that dredges up a tragic incident from the family’s past.

“There is a generational conflict between the parents and children in the play where the children feel the need to buck against their parents’ norms, manners and political class,” says Flynn-Mclver. “It is not unlike the current Never Again Movement by the generation of kids that have had to grow up with active shooter drills. They have little regard for their elders who have, in their minds, stuck their heads in the sand.”

“Other Desert Cities is the kind of theatre NC Stage is known for,” says executive director Steve Hagemen, “It digs into difficult topics with humor, emotion and compassion.”

NC Stage Company is located at 15 Stage Lane, Asheville. Tickets can be purchased online at ncstage.org or by calling 828.693.0731.