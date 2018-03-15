Pan Harmonia: Bach and le Chevalier de Saint-Georges

Pan Harmonia celebrates the 333rd birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach with two concerts on Sunday, March 18, at the Greenville Center for Creative Arts and Monday, March 19, at The BLOCK off biltmore, in Asheville. The program will feature mezzo soprano Brittnee Siemon along with fl utist Kate Steinbeck, bassoonist Rosalind Buda, violinists Mariya Potapova and Karen Pommerich and viola player Anastasia Yarbrough in performances featuring arias by the Baroque Master.

“Bach’s music has so many layers that every time it is heard or performed, something new is discovered,” says Siemon. “It teaches one how to really listen. Each exposure is a totally different experience.”

The concerts will also include music by Chevalier de Saint- Georges, Joseph Boulogne, also known as “The Black Mozart.” Born in Guadeloupe, Boulogne was the son of a wealthy French planter and a woman who was born a slave. He was educated in France and became one of the leading violinists of his time. Today he is remembered as the fi rst classical composer of African ancestry.

The Asheville concert is partly made possible by grant funding from the North Carolina Arts Council. Greenville Center for Creative Arts is located at 25 Draper Street, Greenville.

The BLOCK off biltmore is located at 39 South Market Street B, Asheville. Tickets are $20 advanced purchase, $25 day of show and $5 for military and students. Seating is limited at both venues. If price is a barrier, write office@panharmonia.org to volunteer. Advance tickets are available at panharmonia.org/shop.