Pan Harmonia Presents On This Harvest Moon

Celebrate the harvest moon with a free concert by Pan Harmonia at Trinity Episcopal Church on Thursday, October 5, at 6 p.m. The program will include works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Swedish sound designer Fredrik Holm and Brazilian Choro master Ernesto Nazareth, all played in Pan Harmonia’s signature style.

“Bach is always a thrill, no matter what the instrumentation, and I’m looking forward to experiencing music I’ve never heard before from the other composers,” says Sharon Carleton Boone, organist and music director for Trinity Episcopal Church. “Audiences are bound to appreciate anything Pan Harmonia puts together.”

On This Harvest Moon is this year’s first in a series of concerts hosted annually by Trinity Episcopal Church. The evening’s compositions, performed by flutist Kate Steinbeck, bassoonist Rosalind Buda and guitarist Amy Brucksch, will be varied yet inclusive, with appeal for a broad range of music lovers.

“Kate and Rosalind often play for our weekly Celtic service,” says Boone. “Their music is deeply appreciated by the congregation so I thought we should share its beauty with the wider community.”

After the performance, audience members can benefit Trinity Place, a shelter for runaway teens, by dining at Asheville’s Chestnut restaurant and bar. Chestnut will donate a portion of sales from concertgoers to the shelter. Reservations must be made in advance.

Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 60 Church Street, Asheville. Learn more at panharmonia.org. Chestnut is located at 48 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Make reservations at chestnutasheville.com or by calling 828.575.2667.