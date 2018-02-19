Pan Harmonia Presents Sing to Me of the Night

By Natasha Anderson

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon of music for cello, flute and guitar with Pan Harmonia at Streamside Concerts in Arden, on Sunday, February 25, at 3 p.m. The beautiful mountain setting offers live acoustic music in the intimate environment of a private home.

“The performance space we have offers a laidback, casual setting and yet a very good listening room for chamber music,” says host Sally Sparks. “High ceilings and mixed materials of stone, glass and wood combine to give the audience a perfect environment to hear every detail, nicely balanced. We’ve been hosting Streamside Concerts now for seven years and are always excited to have Pan Harmonia with us.”

The trio, comprised of Franklin Keel on cello, Kate Steinbeck on flute and Amy Brucksch on guitar, will perform music by J. S. Bach and various Latin American composers in addition to Dana Wilson’s Sing to Me of the Night, a composition that evokes repose and sensuality as well as excitement and revelry.

“The works complement each other in that they all have a great groove and a vibrant rhythmic pulse,” says Brucksch. “The Dana Wilson piece actually has syncopated rhythms that are the same as those used in Latin music.”

Tickets are $20 advanced purchase, $25 day of show, if available. Seating is limited. Purchase in advance at panharmonia.org. Directions to venue will be sent upon payment receipt.