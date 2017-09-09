Pan Harmonia Returns with The Gallant Guitar

One of the most innovative and collaborative classical ensembles found in any city, Pan Harmonia opens its 18th season this month with captivating performances across the region. September concerts are coming to both Asheville and Greenville, SC.

The season gets underway with a sensory delight entitled The Gallant Guitar, which will bring to life the vast ranges of J.S. Bach, Manuel de Falla and Astor Piazzolla in a sonic journey combining instruments not often heard together. Guitarists Amy Brucksch and Andy Jurik join flutist Kate Steinbeck as they awaken these composers’ diverse styles.

“The instrumentation on this program—flute and two guitars—is somewhat unorthodox, but I feel this can result in intriguing possibilities,” says Jurik, who teaches at both UNCA and Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC. “I’ve always loved the process of arranging music for different ensembles, music from both the classical and popular traditions. I’m truly fortunate to have such excellent collaborators in Kate and Amy.”

Performances of The Gallant Guitar are Sunday, September 10, at 3 p.m. at the Greenville Center for Creative Arts in Greenville, SC, and Monday, September 11, at 7:15 p.m. at the Haen Gallery, Asheville, with doors opening at 6:45 p.m.

Next, on Sunday, September 24, at 3 p.m. you will have the chance to enjoy Pan Harmonia’s sister company, Asheville Baroque Concerts, at Oakley United Methodist Church. Rebel, Saint and Sinner features the music of Jean-Féry Rebel, Benedictus Buns and Johann Rosenmüller. Performing will be Margaret Carpenter Haigh, soprano; Jeanne Johnson and Jin Kim, Baroque violin; Gail Ann Schroeder, viola da gamba; and Barbara Weiss, harpsichord and organ.

But first, enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to be a performing musician. The intrepid public is invited to attend a free Midday Music at the Reuter Center’s Manheimer Room at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNCA on Saturday, September 9, at noon. This is an open rehearsal with Brucksch, Jurik and Steinbeck at which guests can meet the musicians and learn about their process.

“Feel free to bring friends and your lunch,” says Steinbeck. “It is guaranteed to be interesting, insightful and humorous.”

Seating for The Gallant Guitar is limited at both venues. Tickets are $20 advance / $25 day of show / $5 military and students. If price is a barrier, write office@panharmonia.org to volunteer. Advance tickets are available at panharmonia.org. Learn more about the Greenville Center for Creative Arts at artcentergreenville.org.