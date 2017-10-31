Pan Harmonia Spotlights Female Composers

By Natasha Anderson

Pan Harmonia celebrates our country’s contemporary female composers with Americana, three performances featuring the music of Jennifer Higdon, Belinda Reynolds and Valerie Coleman. The concerts will be held on Friday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m. at St James Episcopal Church in Black Mountain; Sunday, November 12, at 3 p.m. at Biltmore United Methodist Church in Asheville; and Monday, November 13, at 6 p.m at Greenville Center for Creative Arts in Greenville, SC.

“We are known for bringing the music of often overlooked, yet amazing composers, to WNC audiences,” says Pan Harmonia’s artistic director and flutist Kate Steinbeck. “Americana is a prime example. While not by any means household names, these three women represent the cutting-edge brilliance of today’s creatives.”

The concerts, performed by Hwa-Jin Kim on piano, Kate Steinbeck on flute and Fred Lemmons on clarinet, will showcase the unique stylistic approach of each composer as well as unify their work. Poetry by Langston Hughes, which inspired Coleman’s Portraits of Langston, will be recited by Charlotte Abell.

An additional listening and educational opportunity will take place on Friday, November 3, at 3 p.m. at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville. This event is free and open to the public.

Tickets to Americana are $20 in advance, $25 day of show and $5 for military and students. If price is a barrier, write office@panharmonia.org to volunteer. Advance tickets are available at panharmonia.org. Learn more about the Greenville Center for Creative Arts at artcentergreenville.org.