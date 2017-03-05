Pan Harmonia’s March Offerings

As a part of the Asheville Amadeus Festival, Walk with Wolfgang – A Progressive Chamber Music Concert, will be offered by Pan Harmonia on Monday, March 13, beginning at 6 p.m. With its start and finish at the Drhumor Building in Downtown Asheville, this leisurely paced musical walking tour will showcase ensembles at The Haen Gallery, Asheville Museum of Science and Blue Dream Curry House.

The Asheville Symphony Youth Orchestra’s brass ensemble will play as well as Pan Harmonia all-stars including Kate Steinbeck on flute, Rosalind Buda on bassoon, Tate Addis on piano, Mariya Potapova on violin, Kara Poorbaugh on viola, Franklin Keel on cello.

“Our audience will gather at the Drhumor building and be organized into three groups,” says Steinbeck, who adapted the idea of a progressive dinner to a concert. “Each group will circulate through the three venues and each venue will have a different ensemble waiting to delight listeners before they move to the next location. The event will last about two hours. At the end, we will all meet up again at the Drhumor building for light refreshments and fellowship.”

On Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m., Asheville Baroque Concerts (ABC) presents “Oltremontano,” the final concert of this Pan Harmonia affiliate’s second season, at the Oakley United Methodist Church. The concert will feature San Francisco’s virtuoso recorder player, Frances Blaker, conductor of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra and founding member of Ensemble Vermillion. Joining Blaker will be ABCs’ Gail Ann Schroeder on viola da gamba and Barbara Weiss on harpsichord.

“I am always eager to explore the breadth of music from the 17th and 18th centuries,” says Blaker. “For this concert we are focusing on music of Italy and the Low Countries—what are now Holland and Belgium. I am excited to bring works by some lesser known composers to Asheville music lovers: Merula, Cazzati, Hacquart, and others, including that rare thing, a female composer from the 17th century—Barbara Stozzi, famous in her day as a virtuoso singer and a fine composer.”

The Asheville Baroque Concert will be held at Oakley United Methodist Church at 607 Fairview Road in Asheville. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 the day of the performance and $5 for students. Walk with Wolfgang – A Progressive Chamber Music Concert begins at the Drhumor Building, located at 48 Patton Avenue. Only 150 tickets will be sold to the progressive concert and participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and dress casually. Tickets are $22 in advance, $27 day of show, $11 for students. There is an optional $5 tasting plate and beverage at Blue Dream Curry. Learn more or purchase tickets to either event at panharmonia.org/shop.