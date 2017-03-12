Parkway Playhouse Junior: Youth Shows in April

Parkway Playhouse of Burnsville works to foster theater arts and arts education for all ages and experience levels. Parkway Playhouse Junior focuses on arts education for preschool through high-school aged students. This April, the program will produce two exciting shows: The Jungle Book Kids (ages 4-11) and Into the Woods Jr (ages 10-18.)

“Instructors encourage budding performers to reflect on the world in inventive ways through movement, song, props and all aspects of theatre,” says Chelsea Wilson Thayer, director of education at Parkway Playhouse, where the belief is that theater has the ability to enrich all people in many aspects of their lives.

“Our award-winning program serves to prepare students for their future by developing collaboration skills, confidence and creativity,” says Thayer. This includes set building, acting, costuming and makeup design. This, in turn, cultivates close friendships and strong aspirations.

Parkway Playhouse has operated since 1949; its building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2003. Its dedication to nurturing creativity in a fun, open environment is a monument to Burnsville.

The Jungle Book Kids runs Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, with showings at 6 p.m. Into the Woods Jr runs Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, with showings at 6 p.m., and Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m.

Parkway Playhouse is located at 202 Green Mountain Drive. All shows are general admission with tickets sold at the door. Tickets are $11 for adults, $9 for members and $5.50 for students. More information regarding shows, auditions and ticketing can be found at parkwayplayhouse.com.