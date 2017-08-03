Peter Pan and Macbeth at Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre

Montford Park Players (MPP) presents J.M. Barrie’s family classic, Peter Pan, at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from August 4 through September 2. The production will include all of the beloved characters, epic battles and magic from the versions that audiences have seen since the play was first performed more than 100 years ago.

“While MPP is primarily a Shakespeare company, we do like to branch out occasionally,” says director Jason Williams. “This year we were looking for a well-known play that would have very broad appeal, but would also be fun to produce. Peter Pan seemed like a good fit for our space, our abilities and our mission of presenting classical works.”

This will be the first time MPP, which rarely takes on plays of such complexity and scope, has performed Peter Pan. Williams recognizes and welcomes the challenges. “One of the questions I get asked most is how we’re going to make the characters fly,” he says. “Our space is like no other theater in town, so our solutions will be likewise unique.”

The cast includes more than 30 actors, many of whom are young and new to theater, with even more who are new to the Amphitheatre stage. Mars Mignon takes on the role of Peter, and Sarah Holt, Brendan Nickerson and Aidan Short play Wendy, John and Michael, respectively. David Mycoff appears as Captain Hook and Darren Marshall as his first mate, Smee.

“What excites me about playing Peter Pan is how his character represents eternal youth and how both sides of that coin relate to the audience and myself,” says Mignon. “That revelation of the inevitability of growing up, as well as keeping a youthful energy, is within audience members both young and old.”

Prior to the August 11–13 shows, The Montford Moppets, MPP’s teen summer camp participants, will perform their own version of Macbeth at the Amphitheatre at 6:30 p.m. The summer program, now in its seventh season, allows participants to study Shakespeare through theatre games, classes and an active rehearsal process.

Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre is at 92 Gay Street in Asheville. All MPP shows are free to attend. For more information or to reserve seats, visit montfordparkplayers.org, or call 828.254.5146.