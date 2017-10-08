Pinkalicious The Musical at Diana Wortham Theatre

By Natasha Anderson

Diana Wortham Theatre (DWT) presents Vital Theatre Company in Pinkalicious The Musical on Wednesday, October 11, at 6 p.m. The show tells the story of a young girl who develops Pinkititis, a condition that turns her pink from head to toe, because she can’t stop eating cupcakes. Initially a dream come true, this becomes a predicament that she must find her way out of.

“The show is an opportunity for children ages 2–7 to experience an evening at the theatre designed especially for them,” says DWT’s managing director Rae Geoffrey. “While DWT has many family-friendly events in the Mainstage Series, and a robust school Matinee Series, we don’t regularly offer programming for children in the evening.”

Pinkalicious The Musical is based on the children’s book Pinkalicious, by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann. The production, which is currently celebrating ten years Off-Broadway, originally ran in New York before beginning an extensive touring schedule in the US and Canada. “Audiences will love seeing this story come to life with the talented cast and team of Vital Theatre Company,” says Geoffrey. Young audience members and their families are invited to wear their favorite pink outfits and join the cast for a cupcake party after the show.

Diana Wortham Theatre is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Tickets are $28, $23 for students and $20 for children ages 12 and under. They can be purchased at dwtheatre.com or by calling 828.257.4530.