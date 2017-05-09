The Queen of Bingo at the Front Porch Theatre

The Front Porch Theatre at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its spring production: The Queen of Bingo, written by Jeanne Michaels and Phyllis Murphy and produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Performances are Friday and Saturday, May 12–13 and May 19–20, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday, May 14, at 2 p.m.

The Queen of Bingo is a comedy about two middleaged sisters who love to play bingo together, but whose personalities could not be more different. One plays to have fun and the other plays to win. This particular night each of the sisters reveals a secret as they sit in the basement of St. Joseph’s along with all the other regulars.

“I am so excited to be working with this talented and experienced cast for The Queen of Bingo,” says theater veteran Kay Wise-Denty, who is directing the show. “Between the five of us, I believe we have 60-plus years of combined experience in theater, screen and radio.” This will be the 12th Front Porch Theatre production for stage manager Grace Carter.

“The cast is eager to bring this delightful comedy to Black Mountain,” says Wise-Denty. “We plan on having a fun time with this show and hope the audience wants to play along.” Each audience member receives a bingo card to play for prizes.

This is the 4th season of the Front Porch Theatre, where past shows have included Quilters, Greater Tuna, Steel Magnolias, Turn of the Screw, The Dixie Swim Club and Fully Committed.

Black Mountain Center for the Arts is located at 225 West State Street. Tickets to The Queen of Bingo are $15 and can be purchased by calling 828.669.0930 or by visiting blackmountainarts.org.