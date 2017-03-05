What’s {Re}Happening?

The 7th Annual {Re}HAPPENING—an event that’s part art festival, part fundraiser, and part community builder—will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 3–10 p.m. at Camp Rockmont, on the historic Black Mountain College campus in Black Mountain. Hosted by Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center (BMCM + AC), the {Re}HAPPENING is made up of a total of 18 locally made arts projects and two international ones.

“The {Re}HAPPENING provides a context for artists working collaboratively, often with artists in other disciplines, to create new work,” says Alice Serbell, program director of the event. “Many of them feel inspired by Black Mountain College’s amazing history and want to be part of its legacy. That is very exciting!”

The {Re}HAPPENING is a day-long event originally inspired by John Cage’s 1952 Theatre Piece No. 1, an unscripted performance at Black Mountain College. According to Serbell, the following {Re}HAPPENINGs were born from the brainstorming sessions of BMCM + AC board members, and have been going strong since 2010.

“Every year is different because of the changing roster of artists,” says Serbell. “The place itself is very special. Every time I go out there I marvel at the place’s physical beauty and at all of the cultural echoes. All of the artists, musicians, dancers and thinkers that passed through Black Mountain College left their imprint.”

The artists and performers themselves can’t contain their excitement for the event. Selected on the basis of proposals they submit, participants come from far and wide. Third Coast Percussion won a grammy last month in the classical field for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance; they will play two sets on March 25 that include music from Cage, Lou Harrison and Steve Reich. The {Re}HAPPENING allows artists to gain exposure, meet new people and have fun practicing their craft.

“The spontaneity of the event is notable,” says Zach Cooper, a local composer, performer and participant in the event since 2014. “You never know what you’ll see turning a corner or opening a door. The programming is always so sublimely unexpected.”

The event will draw in people from all over the area and is already creating stirs of excitement in the community. It’s the artists’ hope that more people than ever will attend this year.

“The {Re}HAPPENING is a unique means of immersing oneself in a larger artistic narrative outside of the walls of a museum,” Cooper continues. “I hope that people keep their hearts and minds open to the messages artists send through their work.”

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 for regular adult admission, $15 for youth or students with ID and children under the age of 10 are admitted free with an adult. Parking passes are $10 and there will be a $5 round-trip shuttle from downtown Asheville. For more information, visit rehappening.com or email rehappening@blackmountaincollege.org.