Isis Music Hall Ringing in a New Year of Music

The new year is off to an exciting start at Isis Music Hall with, among other musical legends, two-time Grammy Award-winning Taj Mahal, Willie Nile and Johnny Pisano, and Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley.

Singer-songwriter Willie Nile appears Wednesday, January 17, at 8:30 p.m. with Johnny Pisano. Nile has been praised over the years for his noteworthy albums that include Streets of New York and American Ride. He has been called “a rocker’s rocker, protégé of the famous.” (USA Today) Joining him onstage will be jazz guitarist Pisano. Seats are $20 in advance and $23 on the day of the show.

On Friday, January 19, at 7 p.m. dobro player Rob Ickes and guitarist Trey Hensley bring their traditional American music sound to the Isis stage. Tickets are $15 in advance and on the day of the show.

It’s An Evening with Taj Mahal on Thursday, January 25, at 9 p.m. This is a standing show at the Main Stage with some balcony seating available.

“What inspires me most about my career,” Mahal says, “is that I’ve been able to make a living playing the music that I always loved and wanted to play since the early 50s. And the fact that I still am involved in enjoying an exciting career at this point in time is truly priceless.” In 2014, Mahal received the Lifetime Achievement for Performance Award at the 13th Annual Americana Honors and Awards. Tickets are $52 in advance and $55 on the day of the show.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.