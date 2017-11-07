Ronald K. Brown/ EVIDENCE On Stage and Off

By Natasha Anderson

Diana Wortham Theatre (DWT) presents Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE: A Dance Company, blending traditional African and modern dance, on Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11, at 8 p.m. In addition to the performances, pre-show discussions will take place at 7 p.m. each evening at THE BLOCK off biltmore and community classes will be led by Brown and his dance company on November 9.

“Part of our mission as arts professionals is to make connections,” says DWT’s managing director Rae Geoffrey. “The discussions present opportunities to dig deeper, to talk about the similar abilities of art and spirituality to lift our spirits, to teach, to heal and to bring people together.”

Community classes, which are free and open to the public, will include a general class for dancers and non-dancers and a Gatekeepers workshop, bringing together parents, grandparents, guardians and youth to share stories through movement. The company will also present a Matinee Series performance for students and families at 10 a.m. on November 10.

Brown, who founded EVIDENCE: A Dance Company in Brooklyn in 1985, is known for emotive work that exudes joy and love and provides a unique view of human struggles, tragedies and triumphs.

Diana Wortham Theatre is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Tickets are $45, $40 for students and $20 for children 12 and under. Student rush day-of-show tickets are $10. Matinee Series performance tickets for students, school groups, homeschoolers and families are $9.50 for individuals or $8.50 for groups of 11 or more. For more information, including class times and locations, visit dwtheatre.com. Tickets can be purchased at dwtheatre.com or by calling 828.257.4530. THE BLOCK off biltmore is located at 39 South Market Street.