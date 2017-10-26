Roy Book Binder to Perform at The Marshall Depot

On Saturday, October 28, the Madison County Arts Council (MCAC) welcomes Roy Book Binder to The Depot in downtown Marshall for a one-night performance. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $15, plus tax. Book Binder’s performances incorporate songs and storytelling into a full musical experience. “My show is entertaining, informative and historically accurate,” he says. “I am an entertainer. I hate to be called a ‘blues guitarist.’”

Book Binder has a long career in musical performance. He has shared the stage with a variety of famous blues and country musicians, including Bonnie Raitt, JJ Cale and Hot Tuna. Book Binder has been featured in both The Big Book of Blues: A Biographical Encyclopedia by Robert Santelli and Blues Who’s Who: A Biographical Dictionary of Blues Singers by Sheldon Harris. He also made an appearance on the TNN television show Nashville Now. Book Binder’s latest all-original album release, The Good Book, was ranked number three on AirPlay Direct’s Americana charts last August. He has hosted the acoustic blues stage at MerleFest in Wilkesboro, NC, for more than 20 years.

It was the syncopated blues guitar style from the 1920s and 1930s that drew Book Binder to this genre. “Many of the artists that created that music were rediscovered during the 60’s folk music revival,” he says. “It was the encouragement of artists like Reverend Gary Davis, Pink Anderson and even Doc Watson that gave me the confidence to think that a show business career was possible.”

Book Binder often references these influential musicians during his performances. “I love his anecdotal storytelling about the blues masters he learned from,” says Laura Boosinger, executive director of MCAC, who has been friends with Book Binder for many years. “He has a keen sense of respect for these artists and presents their traditions with authenticity and care.”

The Depot is at 282 South Main Street in downtown Marshall. For information or to purchase tickets, call 828.649.1301 or visit madisoncountyarts.com.