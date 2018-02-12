Simone Vigilante Sings Songs of Love

By Natasha Anderson

AmiciMusic presents Songs of Love, with soprano Simone Vigilante, March 1–4 at five intimate venues in Asheville, Hendersonville, Biltmore Forest and Saluda. Vigilante will be accompanied by AmiciMusic artistic director Daniel Weiser on piano. The concerts will feature works by Puccini, Victor Herbert, Richard Rodgers, Harold Arlen and Frank Loesser.

“We strive for unity and variety when programming our concerts,” says Vigilante. “The theme of these performances, love, is carried through several genres including classical music, opera arias, musical theater and movie songs.”

Vigilante has appeared with opera companies and orchestras throughout the US, France, Spain, Austria and Italy. A founding member of Asheville’s Opera Creations, Vigilante performs regularly with Asheville Choral Society, Asheville Symphony and Asheville Symphony Chorus. She serves as a regular cantor/soloist at St. Mary’s Church and is a vocal instructor and master class clinician at UNCAsheville, Academy for the Arts at First Baptist Church and La Bella Voce Studio of Simone Vigilante.

Songs of Love performances will take place Thursday, March 1, at 7 p.m. at Isis Music Lounge in West Asheville; Friday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. at a private home in Hendersonville; Saturday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. at a private home in Biltmore Forest; Sunday, March 4, at 3 p.m. at the Orchard Inn in Saluda; and Sunday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Renzo’s Italian Restaurant in Hendersonville. For information and to purchase tickets, visit amicimusic.org and click on the Asheville concerts link at the top of the page. Seating is limited for all concerts and reservations are required.