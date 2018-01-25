Song & Romance at Isis

Isis Music Hall has packed this short, cold month with some heartwarming music—from Italian bluegrass to virtuosic guitar to beloved local sounds.

On Sunday, February 11, at 7:30 p.m., Red Wine offers up some bluegrass with an Italian flavor. On the scene since 1978, the band combines the genres of bluegrass, gospel, swing and country, playing at international festivals and at concerts all over Europe. Band members are Martino Coppo (mandolin), Silvio Ferretti (banjo), Lucas Bellotti (bass) and Marco Ferretti (guitar). Tickets are $15.

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, music lovers will have the option of two shows to set the romantic mood. At 7 p.m., Asheville’s Jeff Thompson and Aaron Price will meet up in the Isis Lounge for an evening of love-themed music. “Jeff and I are long-term bandmates,” Price says, “and will be celebrating our musical ‘bromance’ for all that want to celebrate with a friend or lover. Without giving away too much, I can tell you that we will be digging through our deep catalog of love songs and digging up some fresh tunes to celebrate the occasion, which will be jazzy in nature.” Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

The second Valentine’s Day show, Gimme Some Lovin’, features Kat Williams along with the Richard Shulman Trio at 8:30 p.m. on the Main Stage. The Emmy-nominated Williams is a local favorite and will bring her jazz and R&B sounds in celebration of love.

Another Ashevillian, Al Petteway, a Grammy Award-winning guitarist, comes to the stage on Sunday, February 18, at 7:30 p.m. “This concert celebrates the release of my new album, The Collector’s Passion,” says Petteway. The album contains a gathering of producer Tony Russo’s favorite of Petteway’s compositions played on a collection of handmade acoustic guitars. Petteway has lived in the Asheville area for 15 years. He and his wife, musician Amy White, play solo and duo concerts in the area. “We love the Asheville area,” Petteway says, “and are happy to know so many of the wonderful musicians and artists who make this area their home. Isis Music Hall is one of the most comfortable and friendly venues I’ve played.”

His style, Petteway says, is often described as “a mix of Celtic and Appalachian styles with a bit of jazz and blues thrown in.” For the show at Isis, he will bring some of the handmade guitars used to record the album. Tickets are $15.

Other notable shows in February and early March include An Acoustic Evening with Robinson Treacher (February 22); Abbie Gardner of Red Molly (February 23); Molly Tuttle, Guitarist of the Year at the 2017 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards (March 1); and An Evening with Jim Kweskin (March 3).

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.