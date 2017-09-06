Sounds of September at Isis Music Hall

Influences ranging from ‘90s alt-rock, country and jazz to blues, Indian strings and swing have shaped the musicians performing at Isis Music Hall this month.

The Lounge Show on Friday, September 8, at 7 p.m. features Lilly Hiatt whose brand-new album, Trinity Lane, reflects her affinity for the alternative rock of her growing up years. She was influenced by bands of the 1990s, including the Pixies and Pearl Jam, and fans may detect a bit of Americana as well in the Nashville-based musician’s songs. Tickets are $10.

On Wednesday, September 13, it’s Bill Frisell Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts and Luke Bergman: Two Shows One Night. Blending rock, country, jazz and blues, the group will perform two shows, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., with tickets $30/advance and $35/day of the show.

Phoebe Hunt and the Gatherers with Dori Freeman take the Main Stage on Wednesday, September 20, at 8:30 p.m. “I was able to play the Isis Music Hall a few years ago when it had just recently opened,” says Hunt. “I am excited to visit Asheville again to see how the Isis Music Hall community has flourished, as well as to check out my favorite restaurant in the area, Sunny Point Café.”

Raised in the Appalachian mountains of southwest Virginia, Freeman blends the traditional music of her rural upbringing with contemporary sounds for her own unique brand of Americana. Tickets for the show are $12/advance and $15/day of the show.

On Saturday, September 30, at 8:30 p.m., Isis Music Hall presents An Evening with Eric Andersen on the Main Stage. A founder of the singer-songwriter movement, Andersen’s early classics include Thirsty Boots, recorded by Bob Dylan on his CD Another Self Portrait, and Close the Door Lightly. Andersen, who plays acoustic and electric guitar, harmonica and piano/ keyboard, will perform some new songs as well. Tickets are $20/advance and $25/day of the show.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com where a complete schedule of events may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.