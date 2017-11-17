Tellabration! with Asheville Storytelling Circle November 19th

Asheville Storytelling Circle (ASC) joins Tellabration! A Worldwide Storytelling Event for the 22nd year on Sunday, November 19, at 3 p.m. at the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The annual observance, founded in 1988, has grown into one of the largest collective events in the history of the modern storytelling revival. WNC’s perennially sold-out regional celebration draws hundreds of guests each year to hear the state’s best tellers.

“Asheville’s Tellabration! is probably the most successful event of its type in the country,” says storyteller and ASC publicist Jane Sims. “People appreciate Tellabration! because it is clean, live entertainment that provides audiences with the opportunity to reminisce, laugh or commiserate.”

This year’s Asheville line-up features premier naturalist, herbalist and storyteller Doug Elliott, whose stories often shine a light on the human connection with the natural world. “When people interact with nature the results can be startling, humorous and/ or enlightening,” he says. ASC tellers Chet Allen, Lee Lyons, Becky Stone and emcee Mary White will also perform.

Founded in 1995, ASC is a nonprofi t organization dedicated to excellence in the oral tradition, affirming various cultures through storytelling and nourishing the development of emerging and established artists.

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Tellabration! tickets are $10. For more information or to reserve in advance, call 828.274.1123 or 828.777.9177. ASC meetings are held on the third Monday of each month (except August and December) at 7 p.m. at Asheville Terrace Apartments Community Room, 200 Tunnel Road, in Asheville. New members and guests are welcome. For more information, call 828.274.1123 or visit ashevillestorycircle.org.

