The Magnetic Theatre presents Terry Tempest: The Final Interview Thursdays through Saturdays, March 2–25, at 7:30 p.m. The play, written by Jamieson Ridenhour, tells the story of an aspiring journalist who lands an interview with her childhood idol, the lead singer of an iconic punk band. Their encounter, which also involves a fellow fan, a manager determined to get the reclusive, aging rocker to cooperate, and some unfortunately placed guns, is by turns funny, satiric and painful.

“The characters are tremendously entertaining and the story is unique in its approach to disaffected youth, disillusioned adults and the clash between the two,” says director Rodney Smith. “How we view our heroes and followers, and the distortion between that view and reality, is a great subject for comedic tension.

” When the play opens, Tempest is seen as a god by his fans, who consider him the voice of the band that helped them survive the traumas of their youth. By the final act, he is revealed to be neither god nor monster, but human, with all the flaws that reality entails.

“This play is unlike anything I’ve ever read,” says Carrie Kimbrell Kimzey, who plays Stacy Milligan. “When it’s funny, it’s super funny, and when it’s serious, it’s super serious. I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

The majority of works produced by The Magnetic Theatre are written, directed, designed and performed by Asheville residents. Terry Tempest: The Final Interview is an original work with an all-local cast. “The actors in the project all come with unique backgrounds and versatile talents,” says Cody Magouirk, who plays Tempest. “That’s exciting when you’re working on something that has never been done before. There are no movies to compare choices against and no actor who has played any of the roles that we are working to create.”

The cast also includes Hayley Heninger as Olivia Blake and Pasquale LaCorte as Joey Greenbaum.

Magnetic Theatre is located at 375 Depot Street in the River Arts District. Tickets on preview nights, March 2–3, are $16 online, $19 at the door. All other performances are $21 online, $24 at the door. Free champagne is included on opening night, March 4. $10 student rush tickets are available 15 minutes before curtain with valid I.D. For tickets and information, visit themagnetictheatre.org. For information only, call 828.239.9250.