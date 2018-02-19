Vienna to Hollywood with The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) in concert on Friday, February 23, at 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville. The celebrated ensemble, founded in 1969, is one of the nation’s most recognized presenters of chamber music.

“ACMS is very fortunate to present this performance,” says the organization’s program committee co-chair Bill Clark. “Coincidentally, the current artistic directors of CMS of Lincoln Center, appointed in 2004, are cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han, both of whom were featured in an ACMS concert in 2012.”

The ensemble will perform Vienna to Hollywood, a program featuring the music of Schubert and classical film composer Erich Korngold. Schubert’s works, Fantasie for Piano 4 Hands, and the Fantasie for Violin and Piano, are a bridge between the Classical period of Haydn, Beethoven and Mozart and the beginning of the Romantic period of Schumann, Chopin, Brahms and Wagner. Korngold’s piece, Suite for Piano, 2 Violins and Cello, represents the end of the Romantic period and the beginnings of Modernism.

“Korngold was a musical polymath, equally at home with classical traditions and the hyper-romantic, expressionistic language of film scores,” says Clark. “He composed some of the greatest scores from the Golden Age of Hollywood.”

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville is located at 1 Edwin Place. Tickets are $38 general admission. Youth under 25 are free. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the ashevillechambermusic.org, call 828.575.7427 or email support@ashevillechambermusic.org.