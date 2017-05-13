Violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins at Diana Wortham

Diana Wortham Theatre (DWT) presents an energetic and unique performance of classical and modern music by violinist and musical virtuoso Kelly Hall-Tompkins on Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m.

Hall-Tompkins will be accompanied by soloist and chamber musician Craig Ketter, a leading pianist of his generation. Hall-Tompkins has been featured in more than 100 Broadway performances and major television appearances. She is currently the ‘fiddler’ violin soloist for the Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof and has toured extensively in the US, including Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, and abroad.

A fascinating aspect of Hall-Tompkins’ virtuosity is her ability to see music in color, due to a neurological condition in which stimuli to one sense impacts another. “I have a really cool thing,” she says. “I have synesthesia, which means, not only do I have perfect pitch, but I actually see colors with pitches. I have a visual experience with music.”

A dedicated humanitarian, Hall-Tompkins founded and directs Music Kitchen–Food for the Soul, a community service organization bringing chamber music events to homeless shelters throughout the nation.

A free lecture and demonstration with Hall-Tompkins will be held at Asheville Music School on Thursday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m.

DWT is at 18 Biltmore Avenue, in Asheville. Tickets are $32 for adults, $27 for students and $20 for children. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit dwtheatre.com or call 828.257.4530.