The Weiss-Kaplan-Stumpf Trio Performs Three Diverse Works

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents The Weiss-Kaplan-Stumpf Trio on Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville. The ensemble will perform a rarely heard work by Beethoven, a classic by Ravel and a beloved work of the Romantic period by Schumann.

“These three trios could not be more different,” says violinist Mark Kaplan, “yet their distinctive compositional approaches complement one another.” The program will begin with one of Beethoven’s earlier and lesser-known works, Kakadu Variations, Op. 121a. Revised around the time he composed his Ninth Symphony, it extends from an operatic introduction to a tightly written fugue near the end. Next is Ravel’s Piano Trio, which has the symmetry and form associated with Beethoven, combined with the use of sound color Ravel is known for.

The evening ends with Schumann’s Piano Trio in D minor, Op. 63, a romantic work considered by many to be one of the most beautiful compositions in chamber music history. “We’re really excited about bringing this Beethoven- Ravel-Schumann concert to Asheville,” says Kaplan. “The program includes three wonderful and contrasting examples of how piano, violin and cello can come together to make magical music.”

The Weiss-Kaplan-Stumpf Trio is comprised of violinist Kaplan, pianist Yael Weiss and cellist Peter Stumpf. The ensemble is well known to American radio audiences through broadcasts on shows such as American Public Media’s Performance Today and WNYC’s SoundCheck.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville is located at 1 Edwin Place. Tickets are $38 and may be purchased at ashevillechambermusic.org.