Winter’s Tune Concert at Mars Hill University

An Asheville favorite, Zoe & Cloyd, will perform Friday, January 19, at 7 p.m. during Winter’s Tunes, hosted by Mars Hill University’s Ramsey Center for Regional Studies. Originally scheduled for Friday, December 8, the concert was postponed due to snow.

Fiddlers Zoe & Cloyd (Natalya Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller) both come from musical families. Weinstein’s father is a master jazz pianist and her Russian grandfather was a professional klezmer musician. Miller is a twelfth-generation North Carolinian and the grandson of bluegrass fiddler Jim Shumate. The duo has performed at MerleFest, FreshGrass Festival and Music City Roots, and recently released their second full-length album, Eyes Brand New.

They will be joined onstage by Lillian Chase and Rhiannon Ramsey, young fi ddlers who have studied with Madison County’s famed Arvil Freeman. The two have performed at Shindig on the Green, the Mountain Dance and Folk Festival and the Lunsford Festival. The Ramsey Center, a center for the exploration of the history, culture and environment of the Southern Appalachian region, also presents the annual Bascom Lamar Lunsford “Minstrel of Appalachia” Festival, one of the oldest folk music festivals in the country.

Winter’s Tune will take place in the Broyhill Chapel on the campus of Mars Hill University. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com/event/3119883. For more information, visit mhu.edu.