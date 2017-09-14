WNC Historical Association Welcomes Renowned Musician Phil Jamison

On Saturday, September 16, at 2 p.m., the Western North Carolina Historical Association (WNCHA) welcomes nationally recognized dance caller, musician and flatfoot dancer Phil Jamison of Warren Wilson College. Jamison will discuss Appalachian traditions and present examples of flatfoot dancing during the program, which will be held in the Reuter Center on the UNC Asheville campus. This is the third of a fourpart series titled Exploring the Heritage of WNC Music that considers the stories behind musical traditions in the region.

“The first two programs in our series,” says WNCHA board member Bill Lineberry, “moved from a discussion of the traditional Scots-Irish musical influence to the significant impact of African slaves on the musical instrumentation and vocals present in regional music from 1700 to the present. Jamison’s upcoming program will follow in our efforts to help challenge some of the misconceptions associated with the heritage of Appalachian music and dance.”

Jamison’s program, titled Southern Appalachian Dance, will explore the development of dance traditions by sharing insights from his recent book, Hoedowns, Reels and Frolics: Roots and Branches of Southern Appalachian Dance, that illustrate how the traditional square and step dances of Appalachia blend European, African and Native American dance traditions.

“My presentation explores the traditional square dances and step dances of Appalachia, tracing their development from earlier times to the present day,” says Jamison. “This presentation, which includes a demonstration of Appalachian flatfoot dancing, will explore the roots of these southern dances and challenge some of the common myths associated with Appalachian traditions.”

The program is made possible with the support of the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area. The event is free for WNCHA members and $5 for the general public. To learn more, visit wnchistory.org.