AmiciMusic: The Folk Spirit

AmiciMusic presents The Folk Spirit, a concert featuring piano trios from around the world, at three venues Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15. The performances, which showcase the importance of indigenous folk and dance music, will feature violinist Emmanuel Borowsky and his sister, cellist Frances Borowsky, along with AmiciMusic pianist and artistic director Daniel Weiser.

“I have always loved classical music that intersects with popular and folk genres,” says Weiser. “Our goal is to make classical works very accessible, so it seems logical to search out those that are influenced by styles familiar to a wider audience.”

The Borowsky siblings, part of a Baltimore-based family of musicians known as The American Virtuosi, have performed internationally since they were young children, including tours in China, Cuba and Latvia. Through music, they aim to unite different nations and peoples while expressing the unique, vibrant and diverse cultural colors of each. The siblings often team up with composers in the countries they visit to present new works. Their concert with Weiser includes Antonin Dvorák’s spirited Dumky Trio filled with tunes from his native Bohemia, Paul Schoenfield’s virtuosic Café Music, with the ragtime, spiritual and Dixie sounds of America and Astor Piazzolla’s tango-inspired Four Seasons from Argentina.

Performances will be held Friday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. at a private home in Hendersonville; Saturday, October 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the White Horse Black Mountain, in Black Mountain; and Sunday, October 15, at 3 p.m. at a private home in Biltmore Lake. For more information or to purchase seats, visit amicimusic.org and click on the ‘Asheville’ link.