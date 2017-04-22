WORD! A Celebration of Stories

Some notable tellers of tales take the stage at Trade & Lore Coffee on Monday, April 24, at 8 p.m. when renowned storyteller David Joe Miller presents WORD!, featuring three Moth Story SLAM Champions.

Jamie Brickhouse of New York City will be the featured storyteller for the evening. He is, says Miller, “a powerhouse of a storyteller and writer with a quick wit and flamboyant stage presence.” Brickhouse is the author of the critically acclaimed Dangerous When Wet: A Memoir of Booze, Sex and My Mother, which will be available for purchase and signing after the show.

Raymond Christian hails from Boone, where he is a professor of American History at Appalachian State University. He was last year’s National Story Slam champion at the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, TN. “Raymond Christian’s stories are raw and genuine,” Miller says. “His words are not graceful; they are extremely impactful.”

Vara Cooper lives in Asheville and co-hosts Synergy Story Slam at the Odditorium. Her “comedic style will take you from laughter to heart-warmed emotions in no time flat,” says Miller.

Miller began his own spoken word career in 1989 as the staff storyteller for the National Storytelling Association. “WORD was named so,” he says, “because we not only produce storytelling shows but we also bring poets and monolinguists into the mix to create unique spoken word shows.”

Asheville’s Moth Story Slam is held the third Thursday of each month at the Mothlight in West Asheville.

Trade & Lore Coffee is located at 37 Wall Street in downtown Asheville. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for seating. Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door. To reserve online, visit eventbrite.com. For more information about the show, contact David Joe Miller at davidjoetells@yahoo.com. Asheville Spoken Word events can be found at storytellingcalendar.com