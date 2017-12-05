Youth Scholarship Opportunities with DWT

By Natasha Anderson

Diana Wortham Theatre (DWT) announces the 2018 Y.E.S. Emerging Artists Fund, a program to support young performers by providing scholarships for graduating high school seniors pursuing a career in the performing arts. A limited number of awards beginning at $1,000 each will be presented to finalists during a special concert by Jane Kramer featuring Free Planet Radio and Billy Cardine on May 5 at DWT. Finalists may also have the opportunity to perform a segment of their work at this event.

“I loved that I got to perform to live music, which I had never done before,” says 2017 scholarship recipient Gennie Bassett. “Being in a professional environment was a really valuable experience and I think it will help me down the track as I continue to pursue dance.”

Application for the Emerging Artists Fund scholarship is open to any Buncombe County student who is graduating from high school in 2018 with the intention of pursuing a career in the performing arts. To apply, students must complete the application, create an audition video and obtain a recommendation from a teacher or mentor. Materials must be submitted to Diana Wortham Theatre via email or mail by 5 p.m. on February 16. Award winners should be available to perform at the May 5 event and to participate in required rehearsals on May 3 and 4. Submission of an application does not guarantee an award.

For more information, visit dwtheatre.com or call the theatre at 828.257.4530. Applications can be downloaded at dwtheatre.com.