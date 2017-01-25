Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award Winner

Terry Roberts, author of That Bright Land, has been selected as the recipient of the 61st Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award given by the Western North Carolina Historical Association (WNCHA). The award will be presented at a reception on Saturday, February 4, from 4–6 p.m. at Asheville’s Renaissance Hotel.

First presented to Wilma Dykeman in 1955 for The French Broad, this prestigious award honors works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry and drama by WNC writers and others writing about the region.

“This year’s nominations were very competitive,” says Michael Sartisky, selection committee chair, “ranging from two previous winners of the award—Robert Morgan and Ron Rash—to first-time novelists and scholars of exceptional talent and promise.” Four of the finalists—Phil Jamison (Hoedowns, Reels and Frolics), Randy Johnson (Grandfather Mountain), Robert Morgan (Dark Energy) and Ron Rash (Above the Waterfall)—have been invited to read at the event along with Roberts.

“I am doubly honored in winning the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award,” says Roberts, “both by the amazing talent of the previous recipients and by the powerful lineup that was nominated this year.”

Scholars, past winners and board members of cultural organizations serve on the selection committee. “Five years ago there were only two nominations,” Sartisky says. “Now we average more than 25.”

That Bright Land, featured in The Laurel’s November issue, is a historical tale set in Madison County just after the Civil War. The book, Roberts says, “is dedicated to John Ehle, who is not only a past winner of this award, but also the inspiration for me and for so many other Appalachian writers.”

The nonprofit WNCHA preserves and promotes the region’s history with its Lifetime Achievement Award, educational programming, lectures and operation of the Smith-McDowell House as a museum with rotating exhibit space. “In 2017, our programming will revolve around the musical heritage of WNC,” says director Stacy Mullins, “and we’re really excited about that.”

The Renaissance Hotel is located at 31 Woodfin Street. Call 828.253.9231 for tickets, $10 general admission and $5 for WNCHA members. For more information about WNCHA, visit wnchistory.org.