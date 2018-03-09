Tony Kushner to Speak at WCU Bardo Arts Center

On Thursday, April 5, playwright and author Tony Kushner will speak at WCU Bardo Arts Center in Cullowhee. An Evening with Tony Kushner starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $25 for the general public, with discounts for WCU students, faculty and staff. The event is being jointly presented by WCU Bardo Arts Center, WCU Literary Festival and the WCU College of Fine and Performing Arts 10th Anniversary Celebration. Beth Huber, an associate professor in the Writing, Rhetoric and Critical Studies Program in the WCU English Department, will interview Kushner on stage.

The WCU College of Fine and Performing Arts is celebrating their 10-year anniversary with a series of events titled, Celebrating 10 Years of Inspiring Art. The WCU School of Stage and Screen, a branch of the College of Fine and Performing Arts, produced Kushner’s Angels in America this past fall. An Evening with Tony Kushner will act as a follow-up to that production.

Kushner’s works have a theme of providing a voice for marginalized groups. In Angels in America, that voice is a drag queen dying of AIDS. In Kushner’s Caroline, or Change, that voice is an uneducated southern maid. In Homebody/Kabul, the playwright gives life to the struggles of contemporary Afghans. Kushner’s plays have earned him a variety of accolades, including a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, an Emmy Award, two Tony Awards and three Obie Awards. He has also received recognition for the social justice angle of his works in the form of a Spirit of Justice Award from the Gay and Lesbian Advocates and Defenders and a Cultural Achievement Award from The National Foundation for Jewish Culture.

WCU Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive in Cullowhee. For tickets and further information, please visit arts.wcu.edu/tony-kushner or call 828.227.ARTS.