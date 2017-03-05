ALHC Presents A Passion for Pastels

Retired veterinarian and practicing artist Alec Hall will present the techniques of painting with pastels at the Art League of Henderson County meeting on Sunday, March 12. A brief reception will be held for the public at 1:30 p.m., followed by Hall’s presentation.

Hall will go into depth on the history of pastels and how to use them, as well as how practicing with pastels compares to using other art mediums. “For me, art has become a way to forever capture and remember moments in time,” he says. “I try to portray the beauty, strength and character that I see and feel in these animals and places. I find pastels to be a very forgiving medium.”

Hall has won multiple awards for his efforts, including Best Pastel and Viewer’s Choice Awards at the 2015 ALHC Member Show for “Pulling Hard” and First Place for Animals & People at the 2016 Member Show for “Esperanza,” one of his pastels.

While he painted as a hobby during his years as a veterinarian, the pastime turned into a passion once he retired. His determination to portray animals in a different way than he sees them is clear in his pieces.

“I think art appeals to people in various ways,” says Al Junek, program chair of the Art League. “It can be color, design, skill of technique, or even a moment in time with which they can identify. It is my hope that people, after seeing the presentation, hone their skills to create even better works.”

The meeting will be held at the Opportunity House, 1411 Asheville Highway, Hendersonville. For more information, contact Sharon Eng, publicity chair, at swengbiz@gmail.com.