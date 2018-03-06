Art Affair to Benefit OpenDoors of Asheville

On Saturday, March 10, Harmony Motors presents the 9th annual Art Affair, a gala and art auction to benefit OpenDoors of Asheville. OpenDoors works to break the cycle of poverty by providing local students with opportunities for education and enrichment, including tutoring, financial aid, academic scholarships, teacher training, sports fees and summer camps. “The funds raised from this evening go directly towards programming, allowing us to serve more kids in an in-depth and meaningful way,” says Art Affair chairperson Dosty Quarrier.

The Art Affair, held at the Event Center at Highland Brewing Company, will include live and mobile art auctions, live music, performing arts, food prepared by local chefs and signature drinks. Spencer Herr, a long-time supporter of OpenDoors, will be the featured artist for this year’s event. “His style is fresh, thought-provoking and draws its viewer into the complex world and society that we live in,” says Quarrier. Herr’s work and all aspects of the event will center around this year’s theme, “Imagine Nation.” “We felt it was important to have a theme this year that propelled us forward in our vision for the future, not only in our nation, but in our local community,” says Quarrier.

The Event Center at Highland Brewing Company is located at 12 Old Charlotte Highway in Asheville. Tickets for the Art Affair are $125 for general admission and $175 for VIP. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit opendoorsasheville.org.